Xbox Series X Controllers Are On Sale for $50, So Get 'Em While They're Hot

Giovanni Colantonio
Xbox Wireless Controller (White) | $50 | Best Buy Xbox Wireless Controller (Black) | $50 | Best Buy Xbox Wireless Controller (Blue) | $55 | Best Buy
New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Best Buy is currently running a sale on the Xbox Wireless Controller, with the black and white models at $50 (the blue one is slightly more at $55). That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.

