Xbox Purists Will Love Hyperkin's Nostalgic Xbox One Controller, Now $65

Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One Controller | $65 | Amazon

It still boggles my mind that people revere the monstrosity that is the original Xbox controller. I mean, the Controller S was alright—they actually put the white and black buttons where they belong, and it wasn’t a literal brick. But if you’re an Xbox purist who swear by six face buttons, grab Hyperkin’s Duke for $65, an officially licensed wired Xbox One controller in see-through green that’ll set off all your nostalgia dopamine.

It even has the white and black buttons on the front, but don’t fret if you can’t gel with that: We still have bumpers to go along with the triggers.

