Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle | $250 | eBay

This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $250, you get the console, a Dell 23.6" LCD 2ms gaming monitor and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) It’s as if you’re getting this $100 Dell monitor for free, since the all-digital Xbox One S retails for $250.

For someone with an overly long desk or a kid who wants to start gaming (but you don’t want her to interrupt your own sessions,) this could be the perfect deal.