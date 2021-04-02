Wyze V2 Pet Camera is One of Chewy's Best Rated Items, It's Only $26

Wyze V2 Pet Camera Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wyze V2 Pet Camera | $26 | Chewy



The Wyze V2 Pet Camera can help monitor your fur kids whatever you need to be away from your home. J ust being able to keep an eye on things can put your mind at ease. This pet cam is one of the top products from Chewy, and it’s just $26.

It’s not just during the day you can watch. There is a night vision feature that comes through even in low light, and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. T wo-way audio allows you to sco ld a wily dog caught in the act or even fluffy siblings bickering. This camera connects directly to your phone for convenience . The setup is simple with WiFi , and you can store images and footage on an SD card. There is a bundle that includes the SDcard for $39. Video is triggered by sound and motion and can also be saved to the cloud for free for fourteen days. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to disconnect from your responsibilities there, this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

