Wrap Yourself up in a Cozy Weighted Blanket for up To 58% off Today

Quility Weighted Blanket, Queen Size, 12 lbs | $36 | Amazon

Quility Weighted Blanket, Queen Size, 15 lbs | $42 | Amazon

Quility Weighted Blanket, Queen Size, 20 lbs | $58 | Amazon

I got a Quility weighted blanket at the start of the winter, and I can’t recommend it enough. Seriously, it’s like being wrapped up in a big hug, and I definitely find myself falling asleep quicker and more restfully than before I had one.

If you also want to basically curl up and hibernate for what’s left of winter, you should try one out to see what a difference it makes! Lucky for you, they’re on sale today over at Amazon. I’m not gonna try and act like the price assignments for this sale are consistent— some color options are on sale for certain weights/sizes, and not others.

So I’ve just picked out the best prices below. To start, t he lowest price I could find was for a 12lbs blanket paired with a super soft n avy/grey coverlet for $36.

For most people, you’re probably going to want one a little heavier than 12lbs. And t his queen-size, 15 lbs blanket is probably the best bang for your buck at just $42.

If you want a heavier blanket, you can grab a queen-size, 20 lbs blanket with a pink or navy coverlet for $58.

For most people, 20 is probably plenty. But if you want a 25 lbs. option some of those color options are on sale too for as low as $72 right now. If you want a whopping 30lbs. blanket, the lowest price is $96.

