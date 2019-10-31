Wrap Yourself In One Of These Discounted Merino Sweaters, Starting at $40

60% Off Merino Sweaters | Jachs | Promo code FLASH60

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a crisp fall day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get 60% Off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code FLASH60.

Advertisement

If Merino sweaters aren’t exactly your thing, that’s okay. Jachs still has their Fall Sitewide Flash Sale going on, where you can get up to 60% off everything.