It's all consuming.
Wrap Your Switch in a Cozy, Animal Crossing Sweater Case for Just $7

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Switch Case | $7 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Controller Gear Animal Crossing Switch Case | $7 | Amazon

Whether you're out and about with your Nintendo Switch or just want an attractive way to keep it protected from the everyday nicks and scratches of home life, check out this adorable Animal Crossing-themed neoprene case from Controller Gear.

It's officially-licensed and looks like a sweatshirt covering your Switch handheld, complete with a soft fleece lining on the inside. This isn't the most durable, travel-centric case, but rather a nice, soft shield for everyday coverage. Right now, it's less than $7 from Amazon.

