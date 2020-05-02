Wrap Up Like the Burrito You Are With This $13 Tortilla Blanket

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
71 Inch Tortilla Burritos Blanket | $13 | Amazon | Use code 10HOCOO8
I shouldn’t need to explain to you why you need a tortilla blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like AN ACTUAL BURRITO. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask for? Well, if you use code 10HOCOO8 at checkout, you’ll get this glorious blanket for just $13. Just make sure you don’t try and eat it like one Amazon reviewer...
Advertisement