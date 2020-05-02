It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Wrap Up Like the Burrito You Are With This $13 Tortilla Blanket

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
171
Save
71 Inch Tortilla Burritos Blanket | $13 | Amazon | Use code 10HOCOO8
71 Inch Tortilla Burritos Blanket | $13 | Amazon | Use code 10HOCOO8
Graphic: WeluvFit
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

71 Inch Tortilla Burritos Blanket | $13 | Amazon | Use code 10HOCOO8

I shouldn’t need to explain to you why you need a tortilla blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like AN ACTUAL BURRITO. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask for? Well, if you use code 10HOCOO8 at checkout, you’ll get this glorious blanket for just $13. Just make sure you don’t try and eat it like one Amazon reviewer...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Waxed My Own Legs and I Kind of Loved It?

Get a Decked out DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for $140 in This Mother’s Day Gift Box

Everything You Need for a Successful Weekend Bike Ride

Grab This Shawl As a Gift for Your Mom for Just $58