Wrap Up Like the Burrito You Are With This $13 Tortilla Blanket

71 Inch Tortilla Burritos Blanket | $13 | Amazo n | Use code 10HOCOO8

I shouldn’t need to explain to you why you need a tortilla blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like AN ACTUAL BURRITO. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask for? Well, if you u se code 10HOCOO8 at checkout, you’ll get this glorious blanket for just $13. Just make sure you don’t try and eat it like one Amazon reviewer...

Advertisement