Wrangle Your Cables With These $2 Rubber Twist Ties

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, 3-Inch, (4 Pack) | $2 | Amazon

Add a 4-pack of Nite Ize’s original gear tie to your gear box for a low $2 on Amazon. Rubber twist ties can help wrangle excess cables, and are reusable to boot. These 3" models are perfect for the smaller cables on stuff you carry with you everyday, e.g. Anker cables, headphones, etc. And at $2, they’re a 100% impulse buy.