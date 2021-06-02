It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
WoW Your Guests With the Recipes in this World of Warcraft Cookbook

Joe Tilleli
World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook | $25 | Amazon
World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook | $25 | Amazon

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.