Lodge Cast Iron Fajita Set | $13 | Amazon

Recreate the “wow factor” of a server walking over a sizzling fajita plate in the comfort of your own home with this discounted Lodge cast iron set. Typically selling for around $25, this is a hot deal. In fact, I’d wager it’ll sell out before the end of the day.

Included in this set is the 10-by-7-inch oval pan, red-stained wood base, and potholder. All you’ll need is a nicely seasoned flank steak, some peppers, an avocado and hot sauce, and you’re golden.

Make sure to pick yours up ASAP before this deal disappears.