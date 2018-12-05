I know, $59 for an adult bike seems crazy. And maybe you are rolling the dice a little bit with this Roadmaster 26" Granite Peak Men’s or Women’s Mountain Bike. But the reviews are overall positive, and the price is tough to beat. I probably wouldn’t ride it on serious trails or even in a triathlon, but for just cruising around the neighborhood, it’s worth a try.
Would You Ride a $59 Bike? Because That's an Option You Actually Have.
I know, $59 for an adult bike seems crazy. And maybe you are rolling the dice a little bit with this Roadmaster 26" Granite Peak Men’s or Women’s Mountain Bike. But the reviews are overall positive, and the price is tough to beat. I probably wouldn’t ride it on serious trails or even in a triathlon, but for just cruising around the neighborhood, it’s worth a try.