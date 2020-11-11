It's all consuming.
Would You Kindly Purchase BioShock: The Collection for $25 on Nintendo Switch?

Gabe Carey
BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $25 | Amazon
Image: 2K Games
While, unlike the Xbox One and PS4 versions, BioShock: The Collection is unfortunately locked to 30fps on Nintendo Switch, I can say firsthand it looks pretty great running on my Switch Lite. For a limited time, it’s also $25 on Amazon and at Walmart, almost as low a price as its console equivalents. Complete with BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite and the DLC for all three, you’re effectively paying about $8 for the “definitive” BioShock experience. Explore Rapture and Columbia like you’ve never seen them before—on a handheld, on the go.

For those still looking to scratch that BioShock Vita itch Ken Levine promised all those years ago, now’s your chance to play pretend. Whatever your thoughts on the series, you can’t deny the creative direction, art style, and presentation translates perfectly to the Switch, even if playing a shooter using the system’s admittedly shallow right and left triggers is a bit awkward at first, and using the tiny thumbsticks to navigate the series’ immersive settings doesn’t mesh well with my slowly eroding finger joints. That said, cop one of these bad boys and hook up a pair of your best Bluetooth headphones and you’re in for a real treat. Sound design doesn’t get much better than BioShock.

