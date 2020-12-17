It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Would You Kindly Buy BioShock: The Collection for $20?

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: 2K Games
BioShock: The Collection (Switch) | $20 | Best Buy

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core. While you all think on that million dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Best Buy. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. Would you kindly grab a copy?

