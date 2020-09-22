It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Workout Like Nobody's Business With a $60 Pair Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds

ignacia
Ignacia
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy DealsJabra Deals
226
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds | $60 | Best Buy
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds | $60 | Best Buy

So you’re picking up running during quarantine, huh? Well so am I. While I use my AirPods, maybe you’ll enjoy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45E Wireless Earbuds. They’re $40 off the original list price ($60) at Best Buy and offers up to nine hours of talking and playback on one charge. Not only that, but you can also take these bad boys swimming up to one meter for about 30 minutes! I’d grab em’ before they’re gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

