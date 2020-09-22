Workout Like Nobody's Business With a $60 Pair Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds | $60 | Best Buy



So you’re picking up running during quarantine, huh? Well so am I. While I use my AirPods, maybe you’ll enjoy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45E Wireless Earbuds. They’re $40 off the original list price ($60) at Best Buy and offers up to nine hours of talking and playback on one charge. Not only that, but you can also take these bad boys swimming up to one meter for about 30 minutes! I’d grab em’ before they’re gone!