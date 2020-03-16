Working on Your Summer Look? Save 30% on Bowflex Workout Equipment

30% Off Bowflex, Nautilus, and Schwinn Gym Equipment | Amazon

It’s about that time to start working on your summer bod, yeah? If your home gym is in need of an upgrade, Amazon is chopping 30% off workout equipment from Nautilus, which includes both Nautilus-, Schwinn-, and Bowflex-branded treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, and stair climbers.

Need a cheap runner? Go for the Schwinn 810 featuring a motorized incline and a belt that reaches up to 10 miles per hour, which falls to just $490 following the discount. For those looking for a little more versatility, you can add a Bowflex Home Gym system to the pile, with most configurations starting around the same price, all of which feature dozens of strength training workouts.

