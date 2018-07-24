If you want to look better in that swimsuit this summer, this discounted power wheel might help you roll yourself to a better core. It’s just $30 (about $15 off) right now on Woot. Unlike other ab rollers, this one has straps for your feet and can engage hips, lower back, obliques and abdominal muscles, so you’ll get a more complete workout.
It will only be discounted on Woot until the end of the day or until it sells out, so don’t let this roll away from you.
Best Lifestyle DealsThe best apparel, shoe, fitness, and outdoor deals from around the web, updated daily.