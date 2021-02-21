Work Out While Washing Dishes With $11 off This 20 lb. Weighted Vest

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest | $45 | Amazon | Promo code 68XIFTLQ



Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.

You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, to promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

