Work Out While Still Working: Save $78 off the DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike

DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle Image : Andrew Hayward

DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle | $122 | Amazon | Clip coupon



Working from home during the pandemic has changed a whole lot of people’s routines—and if it’s made you less active, you’re certainly not alone in that. One potential solution for getting more activity while pushing through the daily grind is an under-desk cycle, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.



The DeskCycle fits underneath desks as low as 27 inches and features a “whisper-quiet” flywheel along with eight levels of magnetic resistance. This compact under-desk cycle usually sells for $200, but when you clip the coupon at Amazon right now, the price drops all the way down to $122. That’s a sizzling bargain and a potentially smart move for your wellbeing.