Work Out Like Rocky IV With the Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Sport Headphones at 70% Off

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Sport Headphones $30 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

You may use headphones day-to-day that just don’t fit for when you’re jogging or doing weights; you want something that’s tailor-made for these tasks without worrying if they’ll fall off.

This is where the Jaybird Tarah Headphones come in, which are sweat and waterproof for those rainy-day runs, alongside a six-hour battery lifespan.

They also have a remote control attached, which makes it so much easier for controlling your music or even phone calls as you’re jogging away, without having to reach for your phone or your fitness watch.

At $70 off the normal price, they’re ideal headphones to use just for exercise, so you can use your expensive headphones for everything else.