Work Out at Work (Like a Boss) With These Discounted Under Desk Ellipticals

Refurbished Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical | $125 | Woot

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 levels of resistance and whisper quiet operation.

Advertisement

For some context, this usually sells for around $170 new. So if you’re okay buying refurbished (which, yeah... you should be) this is a terrific time to buy.