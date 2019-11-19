Work Out at Work (Like a Boss) with These Discounted Under Desk Ellipticals

Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical (Various Colors) | $172 | Amazon

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 levels of resistance and whisper quiet operation.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. So pick yours up, so you can sit down and get fit.