Work or Brunch in Bed With up To 80% off a Mobile Bedside Table

Cocoarm Mobile Table | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon

UUblik Mobile Desk On Wheels | $54 | Amazon | Promo code Y66RWIAW

HADST Mobile Side Table | $57 | Amazon | Promo code WCUFKCU2

JACENTHOME Moveable Workstation | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Youen Overbed Desk/Table | $112 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Look, I get it. It’s cold outside, and some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these mobile desks/tables.

The best deal is probably this UUblik mobile desk on wheels for 80% off with promo code Y66RWIAW. You can grab it in blue or white, and the coupon brings it down to only $54.

For just a little bit more, you can get the (as far as I can tell, almost identical) HADST mobile side table in black, white, or blue for $57 with promo code WCUFKCU2.

If you want something that has some shelves, this JACENTHOME mobile workstation is down to $75 when you clip the coupon on its product page. Far cheaper is the similar Cocoarm mobile table for $42, also with a clippable coupon.

I have my eyes on this Youen desk/table that goes all the way over a bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, y ou can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for $112 when you clip the coupon below its price on Amazon.

Another overbed option is this Unicoo workstation, only $90 if you buy it in black. It also comes in oak or white for $99. However, this one seems a bit smaller than the Youen model.

