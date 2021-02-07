It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Work or Brunch in Bed With up To 80% off a Mobile Bedside Table

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
439
Save
Cocoarm Mobile Table | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon UUblik Mobile Desk On Wheels | $54 | Amazon | Promo code Y66RWIAW HADST Mobile Side Table | $57 | Amazon | Promo code WCUFKCU2 JACENTHOME Moveable Workstation | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon Youen Overbed Desk/Table | $112 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Cocoarm Mobile Table | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon
UUblik Mobile Desk On Wheels | $54 | Amazon | Promo code Y66RWIAW
HADST Mobile Side Table | $57 | Amazon | Promo code WCUFKCU2
JACENTHOME Moveable Workstation | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Youen Overbed Desk/Table | $112 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cocoarm Mobile Table | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon
UUblik Mobile Desk On Wheels | $54 | Amazon | Promo code Y66RWIAW
HADST Mobile Side Table | $57 | Amazon | Promo code WCUFKCU2
JACENTHOME Moveable Workstation | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Youen Overbed Desk/Table | $112 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Look, I get it. It’s cold outside, and some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these mobile desks/tables.

Advertisement

The best deal is probably this UUblik mobile desk on wheels for 80% off with promo code Y66RWIAW. You can grab it in blue or white, and the coupon brings it down to only $54.

G/O Media may get a commission
Saturday's Best Deals: Wireless Charging LED Lamps, USB Mini Humidifiers, and More
Saturday's Best Deals: Wireless Charging LED Lamps, USB Mini Humidifiers, and More

For just a little bit more, you can get the (as far as I can tell, almost identical) HADST mobile side table in black, white, or blue for $57 with promo code WCUFKCU2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If you want something that has some shelves, this JACENTHOME mobile workstation is down to $75 when you clip the coupon on its product page. Far cheaper is the similar Cocoarm mobile table for $42, also with a clippable coupon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I have my eyes on this Youen desk/table that goes all the way over a bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for $112 when you clip the coupon below its price on Amazon.

Advertisement

Another overbed option is this Unicoo workstation, only $90 if you buy it in black. It also comes in oak or white for $99. However, this one seems a bit smaller than the Youen model.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter