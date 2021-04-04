It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Work It Out With $40 off This Sturdy and Highly Rated Finer Form Workout Bench

Finer Form Gym Quality Foldable Flat Bench | $100 | Amazon Gold Box

We’ve now crossed the 12-month mark with this pandemic, and warm weather is coming or here now for most of us. That means the layers are coming off—and for some of us, that might bring new worries. If you’re one of those folks that used the time at home to workout and develop a new routine, you’re probably set now. But if you’re like me and kind of fell out of your routine with gyms closing and the like, you might want to check out today’s fitness deal!

You can snag a Finer Form foldable flat bench for $40 off right now— but it’s a limited Amazon Gold Box deal so you’ll have to act fast. With this bench, you get the sturdiness you need to complete your workout. But, you also get the convenience of a bench that can fold flat when you need to free up some space. Win-win!

