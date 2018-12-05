Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today is a really good day to buy a laptop. Amazon is blowing out a bunch of components, as well as these awesome Dell computers.

Dell XPS laptops are some of the best all-around laptops. These lightweight ultrabooks have beautiful, edge-to-edge screens and boardroom-ready looks. Underneath its business-friendly exterior, however, is serious business: solid-state drives, oodles of RAM, and gaming-ready Nvidia graphics cards.

Oh, and there are Chromebooks, too. Less impressive than their XPS cousins, but a few Chrome OS-powered Dells are marked down, starting at $250.

Quick heads up: Some of these are refurbished models. Some shoppers have misgivings about used products, but these come with a Dell warranty, so you’re covered.