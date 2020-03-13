Work From Home Sufficiently Caffeinated With This $69 Pour-Over Coffee Brewer

Motif Elements Pour-Over Style Coffee Brewer | $69 | MorningSave

Eventually, all this working from home is going to get to our heads, and we’ll be lying in bed with an empty bag of chips—crumbs on our faces—wondering to ourselves how we all got to this point. Lethargic and desperate, we’ll think to ourselves, I need that good good coffee right now. Enter the $69 Motif Elements pour-over style coffee brewer.

Advertisement

Discounted 54% from its usual $150 selling price (or 50% down from its actual $139 tag on Amazon), this stainless steel coffee maker includes a built-in thermal carafe which can make 8 whole cups of coffee in a single filling. Along with the lid, the carafe itself is dishwasher top rack-safe and the whole thing comes with a two-year warranty.

It can’t be overstated how low this price is. Last May, the same Motif Elements coffee brewer was $56 used on Amazon. The lowest price I’ve seen it on Amazon new is $100. Now that you’re spending all this time indoors, treat yourself to a fresh cuppa joe—because you deserve it. ;)