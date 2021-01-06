Work From Home on a Royal Throne: This Union & Scale Mesh Office Chair Is $100 Off

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Chair | $150 | Staples

Okay, maybe that’s a biiiiiit of an exaggeration. The Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley mesh chair is no Herman Miller, but it’ll get the job done alright. For just $150—40% off the list price—you can sit your ass down in a chair that’s certainly a step up from the dining chair you’ve been using since March. Finally, you can say goodbye to the pain that’s been permeating in your back since lockdown first began. And since no one’s employer is supplying them with the tools needed to be as productive at home as they were in the office, you might as well snatch up a chair similar to what you’d find in most workplaces anyway since it’s clear we’re going to be here a while.

As the name suggests, it’s got a mesh back and seat to keep your back cool, freeing you somewhat from the dangers of backne. Although it’s pretty generic overall, it does have all the bells and whistles when it comes to adjustments. That includes seat height, an adjustable headsrest, and lumbar support, as well as tilt tension and tilt lock. You can even shell out an extra $45 and have Staples assemble the chair for you, in case you’re like me and hate buying new furniture because of the extra step of putting it together. The FlexFit Dexley can support up to 275 pounds of weight and comes with a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty in case you notice any defects later on.

