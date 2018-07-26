Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.



You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?