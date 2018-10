Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apparently Amazon still has some refurbished first generation Amazon Echoes lying around, and they’re liquidating them on Woot for just $44 today, easily the best deal we’ve ever seen. Functionally, there’s not much difference between the first Echo and the second; it’s just uglier, and can’t form a stereo pair with other Echoes like the new ones.