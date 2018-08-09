Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a Mac, a bunch of different Apple laptops are deeply discounted today on Woot. These aren’t refurbished models—they’re brand new and most (but not all) include a standard Apple warranty—the catch is that they’re 2016 models, so they’ll be a generation or two behind the latest and greatest.



Still though, this 12" 512GB MacBook is a whopping $700 less than today’s equivalent model (though it only has a 90 day Woot warranty), and this 13" MacBook Pro is only one generation behind the current model, which would cost $400 more configured with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Woot before they sell out.