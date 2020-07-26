It's all consuming.
Woot! Has a Multipurpose Leaf Blower For $120, But It's Only Available Today

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Sun Joe Leaf Blower Vacuum Mulcher | $120 | Woot!
Sun Joe Leaf Blower Vacuum Mulcher | $120 | Woot!

I’m personally praying for Autumn. It’s so godfosakenly hot out that I just want it to be a few degrees cooler... even if it means leaves will be everywhere in my backyard. But with Woot’s daily deal of this Sun Joe tool, it’ll make cleaning up the leaves a cinch.

The 24V-X2-BVM143-LTE (great name) does three things in particular—it blows leaves, it vacuums them up, and it turns them into mulch. The leaf blower/vacuum/mulcher is pretty handy! And today only, you can get this bad boy for $120.

Woot deals have a tendency of selling out before the end of the day, so make sure to grab one before it’s too late.

