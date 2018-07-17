Traeger Renegade Elite | $489 | Amazon

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.

The Renegade Elite model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $489 is a whopping $210 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.