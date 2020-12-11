It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Won't You Take Me to Funkotown? Get Select Funko Pops for $3

Giovanni Colantonio
Select Funko Pops | $3 | GameStop
Image: GameStop
Looking to grow your Funko Pop collection? GameStop is currently running a sale with select figures for $3. There's a little something for everyone in the picks too. Pokémon like Pichu and Mr. Mime are in there and they're admittedly pretty cute. You've got Morty, Fox from Persona 5, Jughead, the singer from Def Leppard, Liu Ka— wait, what. Yep, that's definitely the singer from Def Leppard. In fact you can get every member of Def Leppard as a Funko Pop? And Duran Duran? Am I on another planet right now? Are there huge Lepheads out there who are just dying to memorialize the hair metal band in Funko form? Look, to each their own I guess. I'll stick with Vulpix here.

