It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Just Dropped From $80 to $30, So Let's Lock and Load

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection (PS4) | $30 | Best Buy Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection (XBO) | $30 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Bethesda
Here’s a significant price cut for you: Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection is now down to $30. That’s a $50 price cut over the game’s usual $80 price tag, which is an incredible deal when you consider what’s included. The package comes with Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. The Wolfenstein series was a highlight of the 2010's, reestablishing itself as an essential first-person shooter franchise among a crowded field. The series took an especially timely approach with The New Colossus, more directly commenting on the troubling rise of white supremacy in America. As far as power fantasies go, Wolfenstein is a blast, letting players chew through hundreds of Nazis like gum. For anyone who has yet to try out the newer games in the series, the Alt History Collection is an essential shooter bundle.

