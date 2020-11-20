Wolf Spring Is Doggy Gatorade That's Great to Have on Hand for Long Walks and Sick Days, Take $5 off Now

Wolf Spring Electrolytes Dog Water (12 Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wolf Spring Electrolytes Dog Water (12 Pack) | $31 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I have a very sweet senior terrier. And while he’s still got some pep in his step he does like to just chill on his cozy donut most days. I discovered Wolf Spring a few months ago and decided to see if Benny would like it. After a rather long day at the agility course, my Jack Russell got treated to a bottle of the Senior formula. It was a hit. If you have an active fur baby or even an older doggo keep Wolf Spring Dog Water on hand. This 12 pack is $5 off with the clipped coupon and is a must for pupper owners.

Wolf Spring is basically dog Gatorade and when do you drink Gatorade? When you work out a ton and/or you are sick. (Hangovers too but I hope your dog doesn’t have one of those.) That’s what this is for. If you take long walks, runs, hikes with your fuzzy best friend toss a bottle in your bag for them too. I bought a pack for my friend who just got her first dog ever. There’s been some learning like when the pup ate something questionable and was sick for a day or so. Since he couldn’t keep anything but water down this was a great solution to replenish those lost electrolytes. Wolf Spring was formulated by vets and is all-natural, plant-based, and full of vitamins. No need to mix with water, just pour into a bowl or even mix with their food. Just pick from Puppy, Adult, or Senior and add this to the “just in case” box.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.