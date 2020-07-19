With This $9 Smartwatch, You Can Track Your Activity and Heart Rate Easily

Striiv Fusion Bio2 Plus Fitness Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Striiv Fusion Bio2 Plus Fitness Smartwatch | $9 | SideDeal

Smartwatches are cool, but some of their features are a little insane. Like, there are some out there that’ll tell you if you’re stress by, I dunno, measuring your sweat or something. If you want something a bit more simple (and a lot cheaper), why not try Striiv’s fitness watch?

Advertisement

This smartwatch is $9, today only at SideDeal. Honestly, that makes it fall into impulse buy territory alone! The Fusion Bio2 gives you the normal smartwatch functions of measuring steps and giving you notifications, but it also tracks your heart rate, something a lot of smartwatches don’t actually do! This deal only lasts until the end of the day, so make sure to grab one before they sell out.