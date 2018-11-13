Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Before we go any further, let’s get this out of the way: Please don’t burn your house down. Alton Brown can show you the way to fry a turkey safely, and it’s so worth the extra work to not eat your Thanksgiving meal to the dulcet tones of firetruck sirens.
Now, why do you need this 30-Quart Turkey Fryer? Because frying has been the trendiest way to cook your holiday turkey for as long as there have been culinary trends. Because for $40, it’s a smart investment. Because it’s what William Shatner would want for you. (And if you’re not sure how to fry a turkey? There’s an app for that.)