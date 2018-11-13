Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Before we go any further, let’s get this out of the way: Please don’t burn your house down. Alton Brown can show you the way to fry a turkey safely, and it’s so worth the extra work to not eat your Thanksgiving meal to the dulcet tones of firetruck sirens.

Now, why do you need this 30-Quart Turkey Fryer? Because frying has been the trendiest way to cook your holiday turkey for as long as there have been culinary trends. Because for $40, it’s a smart investment. Because it’s what William Shatner would want for you. (And if you’re not sure how to fry a turkey? There’s an app for that.)

