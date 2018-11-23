Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Are you some kind of Chris McCandless nature junkie who might spend days at a time in the wilderness? Then you’d probably do well to pick up a Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme Chest Cooler today while it’s $25. Designed to maintain ice for five days, it’ll allow you to go off the grid but still enjoy chilled drinks and unspoiled food. Because deep down, you’re probably not some savage who’s going to live by scavenging the land for edible plants. And even if you are, I bet you’d still prefer your beverages cold.

