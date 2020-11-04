It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
With TCL TVs Under $250, You Can Buy Enough To Build an Election Day Command Center

TCL 50" 4K Smart TV | $230 | Best Buy TCL 55" 4K Smart TV | $250 | Best Buy
TCL 50" 4K Smart TV | $230 | Best Buy
TCL 55" 4K Smart TV | $250 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
TCL 50" 4K Smart TV | $230 | Best Buy
TCL 55" 4K Smart TV | $250 | Best Buy

Dear diary: the day is November 4. I’ve escaped into a nearby abandoned subway and Americans everywhere are even more fiercely adhered to their screens than ever before. If you’ve resolved to hunker down and follow every single bit of Election Day coverage you can, consider putting a new TV on your ticket. TCL’s models go pretty cheap while still delivering a crisp 4K picture and a voice-activated Android TV smart platform. At Best Buy, you can grab one of these 50" sets for just $230, a $120 drop from usual. If you need a little more room, the 55" is just another $20.

