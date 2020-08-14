This $165 Midea Dehumidifier With Reusable Filters Pays For Itself In Time, Today Only

It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Midea
If you’re tired of living in a hot box, this dehumidifier should be on your radar. It’s pretty good at maintaining optimal humidity levels on its own, but you can also specify your own humidity levels. It covers up to 4,500 square feet and holds up to 50 pints of water. The filters are reusable, too, so the $165 investment you’ll make on this is bound to pay for itself over time.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

