Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If there’s a day that will make you take a long, hard look at your current appliance situation, it’s Thanksgiving. Is your oven capacity adequate for everything you need to cook? Do you have enough fridge space for all the leftovers? Can your dishwasher handle the massive flood of plates and utensils coming its way?



The more questions you answered “no” to, the more you’ll save during Home Depot’s appliance sale, where buying two appliances will net you $60 off, but a purchase of six or more will save a whopping $500. That means you can upgrade your entire suite at once! (If you need help finding a sixth appliance to add, wine coolers totally qualify.)

Advertisement

Note that some exclusions apply, but many items are already legit deals at Special Buy prices.