With CBD or Without, Malouf Zoned Dough Pillows Are 50% off at Huckberry

50% off Malouf Dough Pillows | Huckberry | Promo code PILLOW50

As someone who recently upgraded their bed pillows, let me tell you, it’s a gamechanger. While I didn’t splurge on the Malouf Zoned Dough pillows, I’m now wishing I did. That’s because they’re 50% off at Huckberry with the promo code PILLOW50, bringing the cheapest option down to $88—not bad for a head cushion that claims to “regulate humidity, temperature, and odors,” thanks to its bamboo charcoal infusion. What’s more, for an extra $12, you can add CBD to the mix.

Advertisement

Malouf Zoned Dough pillows come in King and Queen sizes, fit for beds of any royal stature. Each pillow is perforated, with larger holes concentrated in the center surrounded by smaller holes to bolster your neck. The cover is machine washable, and CBD options are clary sage-scented, for a relaxing smell to accompany their topical cannabidiol. Now, lie down your weary head and sleep ‘til you can’t no more. You deserve it.

Advertisement



