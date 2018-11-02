Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single) | $249 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most adjustable dumbbells top out around 50 pounds, but if you’re too big and strong for that (or think that you may one day be), this one from Bowflex can go up to 90 pounds, and it costs $50 less than usual today. Just note that it’s only one dumbbell, not a pair.