With Another $100 off, One of LG's Best OLED TVs Has Never Been This Cheap

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | $1,497 | Amazon

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. B urn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Advertisement

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer . It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.