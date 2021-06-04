It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
With a Bit of Ingenuity and $13, You Can Finally Turn Your Nintendo Switch Into a Handheld Console

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
KDD Switch Pro Controller Clip Mount | $13 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
There are so many fun games on the Switch from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Super Mario Kart to Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It just sure would be fun to be able to play any of these games on the go though. KDD finally has a solution. With this $13 adjustable clamp, you can attach your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your Nintendo Switch. Wow! Having the controller physically connected to the console itself now gives you that true handheld experience which, from my brief research, does not seem possible through any other means! Cool!

Joe Tilleli

