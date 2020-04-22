It's all consuming.
With $75 off Great Northern's 16oz Popcorn Machine, Your Local Theater Will Be Jealous

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Great Northern 16oz Popcorn Popper | $289 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Great Northern 16oz Popcorn Popper | $289 | Amazon

Y’ALL, let me tell you: learning how to make my own movie theater popcorn has CHANGED. MY. LIFE. I get to watch great movies in the comfort of my home with the buttery air that permeates seemingly every theater in existence, all without the limb sale that’s normally required to do so. You could make it on the stove, but if you want an authentic experience, you need a commercial popper like this 16oz Great Northern machine, which falls to $289 following a meaty $75 discount. Use those savings to pair it with one of these pre-portioned popcorn packs if you’re a beginner.

It’ll pop the kernels into a warming tray that keeps your popcorn fresh and easily accessible all night long, so your kids can get their own personal bags and stop digging their dirty little fingers in your bowl.

