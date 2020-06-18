With 50% off, Dad Won't Be Mad if This Black & Decker Cordless Drill Set Arrives a Day Late

It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Black & Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill Set | $49 | Amazon
Listen, pops will understand. You wanted his brand new orange-as-hell cordless drill by Black & Decker to get there in time for father’s day, and you’re worried he might remove you from the will if you show up empty-handed. Unfortunately, this one looks like it isn’t shipping until Monday in most places. Just tell him it was 50% off at Amazon ($49), which is just too good to pass up. Especially considering it comes with 30 screwdriving bits and nut drivers, it’ll be well worth the delayed satisfaction.

Quentyn Kennemer

