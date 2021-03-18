With 30% off Tempur-Cloud Beds, It's Time To Go To the Mattresses

30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress | $980+ | Tempur-Pedic | Promo code KINJA30 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Godfather got it right— if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either— massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.

Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. Because of our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $420 (nice) on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $980. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.