With 20% off TRX Fitness Gear, You Can Harness All That Rage To Get Absolutely Shredded on a Budget

Despite having the same body type as Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, my nickname in college was Swole Gabe. Ok, sure, only one person called me that, and I’m pretty sure it was sarcasm, but I still think about it to this day. Because even though I didn’t have the physique of a bodybuilder, I did work my ass off to try and get there. Now that the gyms are closed (or at least many of us don’t feel safe going), anyone who’s trying to become a Swole John or Jane or Jordan has to do so from home which, without the right gear, is undoubtedly a challenge.

Fortunately, Huckberry has discounted a fine selection of TRX fitness products on its site by 20%. That means, for $80 you can pick up the Minimal Fit System, simply mount it to your wall, and start working on your beach bod through the increasingly chilly winter. If you’ve already got your own gear, you can attach it to the TRX Mount for $32—or, if you’re trying to be a little more discreet, you can also start your fitness journey with an Invizi-Mount for $24 and tuck it behind a wall frame. For anyone really serious about getting into shape, the TRX Tactical is designed for a 12-week conditional program. While it’d normally set you back $250, you can install one in your home for $50 less.

Note that the sale only lasts until midnight on January 8 , so you don’t have much time before everything I mentioned returns back to full price.