Wisen Up With The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack, Now for Only $79

Ready to smarten up your home? You’re in luck, as Wyze’s Smart Home starter kit is on sale for $79 at both Home Depot and Amazon. What does this package include? Well, you get...

Waze Cam with a 32GB MicroSD

2 Contact Sensors

1 Motion Sensors

1 Sensor Bridge (this makes sure the sensors and camera work together)

2 Wyze plugs

3 Wyze lightbulbs

All of this works together to create a sensor-based home secrurity system, and also lets you tell Alexa or your Google Assistant to turn on some lights. A pretty nice deal for only $79!