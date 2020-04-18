It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Wisen Up With The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack, Now for Only $79

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home Deals
Ready to smarten up your home? You’re in luck, as Wyze’s Smart Home starter kit is on sale for $79 at both Home Depot and Amazon. What does this package include? Well, you get...

  • Waze Cam with a 32GB MicroSD
  • 2 Contact Sensors
  • 1 Motion Sensors
  • 1 Sensor Bridge (this makes sure the sensors and camera work together)
  • 2 Wyze plugs
  • 3 Wyze lightbulbs

All of this works together to create a sensor-based home secrurity system, and also lets you tell Alexa or your Google Assistant to turn on some lights. A pretty nice deal for only $79!

