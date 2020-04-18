Wisen Up With The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack, Now for Only $79

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Wyze Smart Home Starter Kit | $79 | Amazon and Home Depot
Ready to smarten up your home? You’re in luck, as Wyze’s Smart Home starter kit is on sale for $79 at both Home Depot and Amazon. What does this package include? Well, you get...
- Waze Cam with a 32GB MicroSD
- 2 Contact Sensors
- 1 Motion Sensors
- 1 Sensor Bridge (this makes sure the sensors and camera work together)
- 2 Wyze plugs
- 3 Wyze lightbulbs
All of this works together to create a sensor-based home secrurity system, and also lets you tell Alexa or your Google Assistant to turn on some lights. A pretty nice deal for only $79!